YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital.

63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Aldridge was responding to a domestic violence call at a home on Chaffee Drive when he was shot and killed.

Deputy Aldridge was laid to rest Sunday, June 26 and the funeral was followed by a procession to Westwood Memorial Gardens for his burial.

After fleeing and getting into a shootout with other deputies Heard was shot twice and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. He had remained at the hospital for months leading up to his booking.

In addition to being charged with murder, Heard was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement division with armed robbery, domestic violence, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that he will seek the death penalty for Heard.

Barnette filed a notification on July 7 with the court regarding the death penalty, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A trial date has not yet been set.