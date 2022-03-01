MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with multiple offenses after a police chase in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 12, a deputy attempted to stop Steven Wayne Rausch, 30 of Old Fort, on a motorcycle for speeding on Highway 70 West. Rausch did not stop and tried to flee the scene while speeding.

Deputies said the chase ended on Hill Top Drive where Rausch was taken into custody. After searching him, they found methamphetamine.

MCSO said they have charged Rausch with felonious fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felonious possession of methamphetamine, speeding, reckless driving and having a fake tag. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.