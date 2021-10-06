Man charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor in Asheville

Coleton Sprinkle (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Ashville Police Department said a man has been charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor Tuesday.

According to police, they began an investigation into a report of a kidnapping and sexual assault involving a juvenile that happened in July.

Police charged Coleton Lynn Sprinkle, 22, with first degree kidnapping, abduction of a child, three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Sprinkle is currently in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

