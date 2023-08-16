BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder early Wednesday morning after a body was found in a wooded area in Buncombe County.

The Black Mountain Police Department arrested 25-year-old Javorie Ammon Thompson in the death of Jeruan Spencer.

7NEWS previously reported that the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office was called to McKinney Road just after noon where they located Spencer with at least one gunshot wound deceased in the woods.

Investigators learned that Spencer’s cause of death took place in a vehicle driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville during the early morning of August 10.

Officers apprehended Thompson during a vehicle stop on I-40. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

Spencer’s death remains an ongoing investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies.