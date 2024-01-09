SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Monday for his alleged connection to an overdose-related death that occurred in October 2023.

According to the Spindale Police Department, surveillance video, interviews and other information helped to identify Terrell Quante Ledbetter’s involvement in distributing the lethal narcotics to the victims.

On October 8, Spindale police were made aware of a overdose-related death at the Stagecoach Inn.

When police arrived at the motel room, two individuals were found, one was unconscious and the other was dead.

The unconscious individual was taken to Rutherford Hospital where the victim was for an extended time prior to his recovery.

Ledbetter was charged with second degree murder.

Officers found Ledbetter’s car at the Town and Country Inn Suites in Spindale, determined what room he was in and took him into custody. Ledbetter is currently being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center.