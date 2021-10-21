Man charged with murder following Sept. shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder following a September shooting in Anderson County.

Deputies charged Savayea Antwan Glenn, 30, of Anderson, with murder in the shooting death of Shyquan Kendrell Kinard, 24, of Anderson.

We previously reported on Sept. 19 that deputies were called to Old School Lounge on West Market Street in Anderson for an unknown situation.

When deputies arrived, they were directed to the parking lot were the victim, Kinard, was located. Kinard was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, Glenn was already being held at the Anderson County Detention Center on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature stemming from an unrelated incident. His bond on that charge was denied and he remains at Anderson County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.