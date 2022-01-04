Man charged with murder following shooting in Marion

MARION,N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with murder following a shooting Monday evening in Marion, N.C.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded at 7:54 p.m. to a disturbance in the 100 block of Park Avenue.

Once on scene, they found a man, Ethan Dakota Troutman, 20, of Marion, with a single gunshot wound to the torso. Troutman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that a 2006 Hummer SUV with three people in it.

Police suspected the purpose of the visit was to collect money that was owed to Troutman by an individual that was at the house.

Witnesses told police that Troutman exited the vehicle and went to the front of the house.

Once at the front of the house, contact was made between the individual that owed money and Troutman, and an altercation ensued.

According to police, Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 24, of Morganton, came out of the residence with a handgun.

At some point, Villarreal fired a single shot from the front porch striking Troutman in the torso.

Troutman then ran from the front of the house and got back in the Hummer to leave.

It was only then Troutman and his passengers realized he had been shot. At that time the other occupants in the vehicle removed Troutman and tried to render aid, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Police arrested Villarreal on scene and charged him with murder.

The Marion Police Department are still attempting to located one unnamed individual for questioning that fled from the scene after the shooting.