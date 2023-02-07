Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SHELBY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting near Jacktown Rd. on Monday.

According to the deputies, they discovered an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, deputies located the suspected shooter in a wooded area close to the scene.

Deputies charged Jason Travis Atkins, 45, with murder.

He is being held in the McDowell County Detention Center without bond.