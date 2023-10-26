ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing in Asheville.

7NEWS previously reported officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to the 60 block of Reddick Road on Oct. 15 in reference to the assault.

Upon arrival, police located the man suffering from apparent traumatic injuries.

After further investigation, officers learned that the victim had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital where he died. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Jason Oneal Edmonds.

The Asheville Police Department arrested and charged Tyler Perry Laughter, 28, on Wednesday in connection to Edmonds’ death.

Police said that after Laughter resisted arrest, they found him to be in possession of drugs.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving to endanger and resist and delay and obstruct.

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.