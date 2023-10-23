SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man arrested in September for burglary and kidnapping is now being charged with murder in connection to the death of an Upstate woman.

7NEWS previously reported that 31-year-old Trevious Bernard Jackson was arrested on September 15 after robbing a woman at gunpoint and using the bank card of another woman who was later found dead.

On September 10, Jackson broke into the home of 86-year-old Mary Bassett and stole her purse and debit card.

Bassett was later found dead in her home on September 12.

On September 13, investigators were notified by Bassett’s family that her card had been used, triggering further investigation learning that Jackson had made multiple fraudulent transactions from her card.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, the medical examiner ruled Bassett’s death was a result of blunt force trauma. Along with evidence from the scene, investigators tied Jackson to her death.

Jackson has been charged with murder and remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.