Man charged with murder in Greenville Co. stabbing

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Saturday’s deadly stabbing at a Greenville County apartment complex.

According to Captain Jimmy Bolt of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Bradley Shawn Wilkins II was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident at Silver Creek Apartments on Ashe Drive at about 10:09 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as being 26-year-old Brian Edward Martin, of Greenville.