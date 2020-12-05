Man charged with murder in Greenville Co. stabbing

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Saturday’s deadly stabbing at a Greenville County apartment complex.

According to Captain Jimmy Bolt of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Bradley Shawn Wilkins II was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident at Silver Creek Apartments on Ashe Drive at about 10:09 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as being 26-year-old Brian Edward Martin, of Greenville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories