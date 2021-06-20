Man charged with murder in Saturday Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Greenville Saturday night.

According to a release from the Greenville Police Department, Tyjalen Amonte Choice was arrested and charged with murder in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Makayla Adrionna Brown Saturday night.

Police said Choice shot Brown in the head while inside a vehicle on Jenkins Road near Anderson Street before fleeing on foot and discarding a handgun.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun along the route Choice took when he fled.