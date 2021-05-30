Man charged with murder in Saturday Forest City shooting, police say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in Saturday’s Forest City shooting that left one man dead, the Forest City Police Department said on Sunday.

According to a release from the department, police responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Dogwood Lane in Forest City around 11 p.m. Saturday night. There they found a man injured from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Marcus O’Neill Hill, of Forest City.

Hill later died from his injuries.

Detectives identified 38-year-old Jeremy Lee Brown, of Rutherfordton, as the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Brown was charged with first degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brown is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center without bond.

If anyone has any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation, they are asked to contact Sergeant Moore with the Forest City Police Department. The number for the department is (828) 245-5555.