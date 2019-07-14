Man charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Pickens County deputies say they have charged a man they say shot and killed a woman early Saturday morning near Easley.

The shooting happened around 2:00am at a home on Ruby Drive.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim and found a woman with a significant head injury. It was later determined that she was shot once in the head.

Detectives said the victim, who did not live at the home, was shot in a small storage building used as a meeting place for friends of the home’s residents.

The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Jamie Lynn Scruggs of Greenville.

Deputies also recovered a .9mm handgun from the home that is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

38-year-old Jonathan Richard Rackley has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Rackley was arrested Saturday on unrelated drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

