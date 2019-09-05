Man charged with shooting brother in Anderson Co.

Curtis Burdette (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with the shooting of his brother at a home in Anderson County in August.

Deputies say EMS was called around 5:30pm on August 28 to a home on George Merck Road.

EMS responding to the scene found a man who had been shot.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Curtis Burdette shot his brother.

Burdette has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim had to be flown to the hospital for his injuries.

Burdette was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.