Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Man charged with shooting brother in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Curtis Burdette

Curtis Burdette (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with the shooting of his brother at a home in Anderson County in August.

Deputies say EMS was called around 5:30pm on August 28 to a home on George Merck Road.

EMS responding to the scene found a man who had been shot.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Curtis Burdette shot his brother.

Burdette has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim had to be flown to the hospital for his injuries.

Burdette was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store