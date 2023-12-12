CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from the mortuary where he worked.

According to the Blacksburg Police Department, on November 28, a theft was reported by Gordon Mortuary in the Town of Blacksburg. According to police, approximately $6,000 was stolen from the business.

After an investigation, police arrested Thomas Eugene Carroll, 45, of Grover, on a charge of grand larceny. According to a police report, surveillance video inside the mortuary showed Carroll allegedly taking money from a filing cabinet and putting it in his pocket.