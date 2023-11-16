SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who is considered a person of interest in a Spartanburg County missing person investigation is now facing federal charges.

A federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Da’Ron Jerome Collins for obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Collins was previously charged by Spartanburg County with larceny and obstruction of justice concerning the disappearance of 44-year-old Casey Young.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Young was last seen leaving her job at Spartanburg Regional on May 15.

Officials said Young and Collins were living together at a residence on Pratt Drive during the time of her disappearance.

Collins stated on the date of her disappearance, Young came home after work and they got into an argument. He said she took a shower, left in her car and he hadn’t seen her since then.

On May 17, deputies located Young’s vehicle at Windsor Palms Apartment backed in behind some bushes following an anonymous tip.

The solicitor’s office showed video evidence of Collins driving, parking and wiping down Young’s car while wearing gloves on the date Young was last seen.

Officials said Collins faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment for each count and is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

An anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward that leads to Young’s location and the identification of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Brandon Letterman at (864) 494-0644 or bletterman@spartanburgcounty.org.