ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was convicted on Friday for the murder of the mother of his child.

A jury convicted Adam Lawless of murdering 24-year-old Tabitha Duncan, and sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

In 2018, Duncan was found in a pool of blood at her home in Iva. The coroner said she had been dead for 8 – 12 hours prior to being found. She had multiple stab wounds to the torso and was strangled after an argument, according to warrants.

Also in the home was her two-year-old child, who was unharmed.

On March 16, Lawless was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and drug possession.

Also arrested was Aaron Joesph Kenyon, 19, of Anderson, on charges of accessory after the fact of murder and a drug possession charge.

“This was a horrific murder committed in the presence of children. I applaud the members of the jury for their decision to hold the defendant accountable for his crime, and I am grateful for the efforts of SLED and Senior Assistant Solicitor Kristin Reeves in making sure this criminal was brought to justice,” said Solicitor David R. Wagner after the sentencing.