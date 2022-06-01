GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Jerry Robinson is set to be sentenced on Thursday for his role in the death of his 3-year-old foster child.

Robinson pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting the crime that killed his foster child Victoria Rose Smith on January 14, 2021.

His wife, Ariel Robinson, was found guilty of homicide by child abuse during a week-long trial in May. She was sentenced to life in prison.

During the hearing, Jerry Robinson testified against Ariel Robinson in exchange for a lighter sentence.

“I told her she had gone too far this time, I should have stopped it,” Jerry Robinson said.

Jerry Robinson will appear before a judge Thursday where he will face 10 to 20 years in prison.