SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a power pole Sunday morning.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded at 9:50 a.m. to Hillcrest Boulevard and Park Drive in reference to a vehicle into a power pole and the driver trying to run from the scene.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw a Chevy Equinox on the wrong side of the road crash into a Duke Energy pole.

As officers made contact with the driver, identified as Shukuru Baraka, 31, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, according to the incident report.

Officers said Baraka began to look around as if he was looking for an opportunity to run from the scene, so officers placed him into custody.

Baraka was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he refused to provide a breath sample.

He was charged with driving under the influence/ refused testing and driving without a license.