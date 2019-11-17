Man dead after car hits tree near Piedmont in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after his car struck a tree Sunday morning in the Piedmont community of Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a car headed east on Bessie Road ran off the right side of the road before the driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Otis Trevion Newby of Piedmont.

Troopers said Newby was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car.

Newby died at the scene of the crash, the coroner said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store