Man dead after car hits tree near Piedmont in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after his car struck a tree Sunday morning in the Piedmont community of Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a car headed east on Bessie Road ran off the right side of the road before the driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Otis Trevion Newby of Piedmont.

Troopers said Newby was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car.

Newby died at the scene of the crash, the coroner said.