Man dead after industrial accident in Marion, police say

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Police say a man has died after an industrial accident at a business in Marion, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marion Police Department, officers, McDowell EMS, and McDowell Rescue were called to an accident at Marion Machine Company on Machine Shop Road just after 12:40pm.

When officers arrived on scene, they said paramedics were attending to an unconscious man who was involved in an accident.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Joshua McGee of Morganton, later died from his injuries.

No other information about the accident has been released.

