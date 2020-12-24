Man dead after motorcycle crash found days later in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The body of a man who died days earlier in a motorcycle crash has been found in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man’s body was found in a wooded area near a motorcycle which was found Wednesday.

The coroner said that South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle on the side of Keeler Mill Road near New McElhaney Road.

The crash is believed to have happened several days ago when the motorcycle ran off the road and struck at least one tree, the coroner said.

The Greenville County Coroner said they are working to make a positive identification of the man who they estimate to have died on December 20.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories