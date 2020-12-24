Man dead after motorcycle crash found days later in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The body of a man who died days earlier in a motorcycle crash has been found in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man’s body was found in a wooded area near a motorcycle which was found Wednesday.

The coroner said that South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle on the side of Keeler Mill Road near New McElhaney Road.

The crash is believed to have happened several days ago when the motorcycle ran off the road and struck at least one tree, the coroner said.

The Greenville County Coroner said they are working to make a positive identification of the man who they estimate to have died on December 20.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.