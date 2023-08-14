SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department has opened an investigation after a man died on Sunday morning.

The department was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for a man they identified as James Anderson of Spartanburg. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m.

According to a report, police responded to Anderson’s residence on the 100 block of Fisher Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a stabbing.

