Police at scene of shooting at Berkley Pointe apartments on Wenwood Road in Greenville, October 16, 2020 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man was found shot to death in his apartment in Greenville late Friday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide at the Berkley Pointe apartments on Wenwood Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Franklin Lockett.

The coroner said Lockett was found dead inside his apartment around 5:00pm.

Police said no suspects have been identified at this time.