Man dead after shooting on Zimmerman Rd. in Spartanburg Co., suspect in custody

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Zimmerman Road around 5:20am for a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said that a 911 caller said that a man had entered his home without permission and threatened to assault him. The caller said that he shot the man in self-defense.

Investigators said the caller, 19-year-old Dylan Bruce Painter, had also been in a domestic dispute with a woman a short time before the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Painter and the victim – identified as 20-year-old Mason Davis of Duncan – were friends and had been out drinking before the shooting and had been in a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined that Painter’s self-defense claim wasn’t credible based on physical evidence, the 911 call, wounds on the victim’s body, and the suspect’s “varying accounts of the incident.”

Warrants stated that Painter shot Davis with a shotgun.

Painter is charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and second degree Domestic Violence.

Painter is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.