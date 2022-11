CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday afternoon when a truck crashed into a tree in Campobello.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the corner of West Frontage Road and Smith Chapel Lane around 2:40 p.m.

The coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old Michael Calvin Pace of Landrum.

The crash is being investigated by the Campobello Police Department.