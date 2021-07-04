Man dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as Justin Kane Martindale, of Inman.

Troopers said the crashed happened at 11:05 p.m. on Ballenger Road.

Martindale was traveling south on Ballenger Road when his truck traveled off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

