Man dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as Justin Kane Martindale, of Inman.
Troopers said the crashed happened at 11:05 p.m. on Ballenger Road.
Martindale was traveling south on Ballenger Road when his truck traveled off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.