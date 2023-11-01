ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 22-year-old man died after an accidental shooting on Tuesday in Abbeville County.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Keowee Road in reference to a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies found Michael Alexander McMinn with a gunshot wound to the head.

McMinn was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

In a Tuesday afternoon post on Facebook, Belton Preparatory Academy cancelled classes for Wednesday and said it would bring counselors to campus Thursday for students who need them.

“Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and patience as we embark on this difficult journey,” the school said.

The sheriff’s office said McMinn was accidentally shot by a family member who is also a firefighter.

No charges have been filed.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.