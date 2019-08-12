Man dies 2 weeks after being hit by driver accused of DUI in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A moped driver who was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver in Gaffney in July has died at the hospital.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, 49-year-old Walter Holden, Jr. died Sunday morning at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Holden was driving along Floyd Baker Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. when the crash happened on July 28.

Steven Lawrence Bowen (From: Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

Police say 30-year-old Steven Lawrence Bowen was charged with felony DUI and driving under suspension in connection with the crash.

Police say they found a car with damage to the front parked at a nearby fast food restaurant.

The arresting officer said Bowen smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Bowen remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

