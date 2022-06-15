GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash eight months earlier.

The crash happened on Old White Horse Road around 4:18 p.m. on October 14, 2021, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to the coroner, a motorcycle crashed into two other vehicles along Old White Horse Road near Roe Ford Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, 65-year-old James Carl Robinson, Jr., was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.