GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Easley man died Friday from injuries sustained in a crash nearly a week earlier in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, January 8 on White Horse Road Extension.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Joshua Tyler Case of Easley, was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died Friday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.