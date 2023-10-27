GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday more than a week after he was hit while driving a lawnmower on a Greenwood County road.

The crash happened on Deadfall Road around 7:15 p.m. on October 19.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said 76-year-old John Johnson was on a riding lawnmower headed southbound on Deadfall Road when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Johnson was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries Friday.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.