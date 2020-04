SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died a week after a crash on US-176 (South Pine Street) in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the two-car crash happened on US-176 near Dogan Court on April 20.

The coroner said 65-year-old Rocky Steven Dantzler of Pacolet died shortly before 1:00pm on Monday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.