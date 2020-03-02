Man dies after accidental shooting in Anderson Co., coroner says

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County man has died after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Crestview Road just after 4:15pm.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the victim – 22-year-old Jah Emere Ohije Golden of Anderson – was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died around 10:00pm.

The coroner said Golden and several friends were at his home when he was accidentally shot in the abdomen.

The case remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

