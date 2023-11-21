SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died after he was found under a camper in Spartanburg County on Monday.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, officials were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center around 2:50 a.m. regarding a suspicious death.

The coroner’s office said the man was found and transported to the hospital from South Avenue.

Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the man as 56-year-old Randy Eugene Peterson, of Roebuck.

Officials said he was exposed to the elements for an undetermined amount of time.

One of the determining factors of his death in this case was hypothermia.

