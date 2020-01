ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police say a man has died after he was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Asheville.

The crash happened at the 1600 block of Hendersonville Road around 5:30am.

Asheville Police said 68-year-old Frank Anthony Derrico, Jr. walked into the roadway and was hit by a vehicle headed north on Hendersonville Road.

Police said their investigation showed “no contributing circumstances on the part of the driver.”