Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Christopher Ray Dalton, 32, of Spartanburg, died around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis, the hit-and-run happened around 4 a.m. on Drayton Road.

Hovis said Dalton was walking east on a sidewalk along Drayton Road.

Damaris Shamont Gaffney, 30, of Spartanburg, was driving a 2007 Suzuki east when he ran off the right side of the road, hit the curb and then hit Dalton.

Gaffney then left the scene and was located a short time later.

He was initially charged with hit-and-run resulting in great personal injury, reckless driving and driving under suspension.

On Thursday, Hovis said Gaffney’s hit-and-run charge was upgraded to hit-and-run resulting in death.

Gaffney remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.