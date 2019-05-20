Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
DAMARIS GAFFNEY WEB_1558432830554.jpg.jpg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County. 

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Christopher Ray Dalton, 32, of Spartanburg, died around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Spartanburg Medical Center. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis, the hit-and-run happened around 4 a.m. on Drayton Road.

Hovis said Dalton was walking east on a sidewalk along Drayton Road.

Damaris Shamont Gaffney, 30, of Spartanburg, was driving a 2007 Suzuki east when he ran off the right side of the road, hit the curb and then hit Dalton.

Gaffney then left the scene and was located a short time later.

He was initially charged with hit-and-run resulting in great personal injury, reckless driving and driving under suspension.

On Thursday, Hovis said Gaffney’s hit-and-run charge was upgraded to hit-and-run resulting in death.

Gaffney remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store