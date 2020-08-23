Man dies after being shot at home in Westminster

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in Westminster.

Oconee 911 Communications received a report of a shooting incident on Little Choestoea Road around 10 P.M. Saturday night.

According to the Oconee County Coroner Office a 65 year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head despite efforts by law enforcement and EMS.

The coroner office is attempting to locate and notify the man’s family before releasing his identity.

No word of any suspects or arrest in connection this incident.

