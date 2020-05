GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a single-car crash on Gibbs Shoals Road in Greer early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:50am on Gibbs Shoals Road just north of West Phillips Road in the city of Greer.

The driver, 43-year-old John Thomas Stanfield, Jr. of Greer, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is being investigated by the Greer Police Department.