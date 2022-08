SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died at the hospital Friday after a crash on Highway 9 in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 78-year-old Ronald Sposato of Inman died just after 1 p.m. at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The coroner said Sposato was injured in a single-car crash earlier on Friday.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.