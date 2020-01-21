Man dies after crash on Riverside Drive in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police said a man has died from his injuries after a crash on Riverside Drive in Asheville, Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 5:14pm on Riverside Drive near Hill Street.

Asheville Police said a vehicle traveling north on Riverside Drive crossed into the path oncoming traffic and struck a second vehicle.

The driver of that second vehicle, 62-year-old Guido Ernst Roth of Asheville, was taken to Mission Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.