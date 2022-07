FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died after falling from a tower in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was working on a tower located on Williams Road Near I-85 and Hwy 187.

Deputies believe the body could have been there for a couple of days. The identity of the man has not been released.

