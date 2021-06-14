Man dies after falling off dock, drowning at Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man died Sunday night after falling off of a dock at Lake Hartwell and hitting his head.

The coroner’s office said emergency crews responded at about 9:10 p.m. for a possible drowning at the Portman Marina Dock #12.

Divers with the Anderson County Technical Rescue Team recovered the victim, Louis Eddie Crawford, 56, of Taylors, from the lake. According to the coroner’s office, he had been submerged in approximately 43 feet of water for about 48 minutes.

The coroner’s office said Crawford died at AnMed Health Medical Center at 10:28 p.m.

According to the coroner’s office, Crawford was with several friends on the dock when he fell. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor. His death was ruled an accident.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Fire Department, Fork EMS, Anderson County Technical Rescue Team and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.