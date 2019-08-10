Man dies after head-on crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Westminster man has died after a head-on crash near Seneca, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Coroner, the crash happened shortly after noon on Bountyland Road near Poplar Ridge Drive.

The coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old James Brian Tharp.

Tharp was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and his death has been ruled accidental.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

