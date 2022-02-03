Man dies after his truck runs him over in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died after his pickup truck accidentally ran over him Wednesday.

Victor Earl Jordan was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition. He died Thursday.

Jordan was working on his 1984 Ford pickup around 3:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Haywood St. While outside of his vehicle, he tried to start his vehicle, but it went into gear and drove forward, running him over, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene lifted the vehicle off of him and onto its side

Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is continuing their investigation.