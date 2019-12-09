Man dies after home catches fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a man has died after his home caught fire in Anderson County early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 1:30am on Hill Street in the Homeland Park community, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the home engulfed in flames.

The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Antwan Jermaine Hester, was found when the fire was put out.

The coroner’s office said the victim was using a kerosene heater to heat the home because there was no electricity.

The fire appears to have started by the heater and there are no signs of foul play, the coroner said.

The fire is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Anderson County Fire Department Arson Investigation Unit.