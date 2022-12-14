GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday.

According to the coroner, the shooting took place at Swan Meadow Apartments on Parkland Place Road in Greenwood.

The coroner said that Jeremy Ralon McCaslan,26, died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on Wednesday. An autopsy report is scheduled for later on during the week.

The Investigation is being investigated by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-942-8632 or to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.