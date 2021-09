ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after a shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to West Market Street in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

Deputies said the victim died as a result from the shooting. Their identity has not been released.

This shooting in under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.