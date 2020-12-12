Man dies after shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a man was shot.

Deputies said they received the call just before 3:00 A.M. regarding the shooting and the victim on Anderson Road.

The victim identified by the coroner as 30-year-old Akeen Sloan was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This case is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

There is no suspect information at this time, however investigators ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.